Donald Trump looking for female running-mate: To counter Kamala Harris?

As former US president Donald Trump is running for the office again, he wants to rope in a female candidate for vice presidency as his running-mate if he land the 2024 Republican nomination, a report claimed. Donald Trump has been at odds with his former vice president Mike Pence as both have engaged in several bouts of verbal attacks at each other.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.(AP)

The Times reported that as Donald Trump's campaign is gaining speed ahead of the elections, three women could potentially be on the ticket with the former president- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik and Kristi Noem. The first two have been vociferous supporters of Donald Trump and had introduced measures into the House attempting to expunge both of Donald Trump’s impeachments.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is being hailed as the most appealing to the general electorate owing to her administrative experience as a governor since 2019. She has thrown her weight behind several right-wing measures in the past few years.

Why does Donald Trump want a female running-mate?

Donald Trump aims to improve his appeal among undecided young female voters by choosing a female running-mate. In 2020, he had performed poorly among women voters- far behind the support gathered by Joe Biden. This time his support among women voters is significantly higher- 44 per cent against 39 per cent last year- he continues to be outshone by Joe Biden.

A female running-mate could further boost his popularity among young women, the report claimed.

Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster, told The Times that the decision is crucial as “the vice-president usually doesn’t matter but when the president is going to be in their eighties, that makes the choice more significant.”

