Donald Trump meets Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif, Arab Islamic leaders at UNGA: Video

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the meeting of Arab Islamic leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar H.E. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UNGA and included leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan,(AFP)

The meeting was held in New York on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump first addressed the UNGA on Tuesday morning, then attended the meeting with Arab Islamic leaders.

This meeting was focused on ending the ongoing war in Gaza and reaching a permanent ceasefire, news agency Reuters reported, citing, Emirati state news agency.

The news agency said releasing all hostages and taking steps towards addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave were also discussed as priorities at the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan's PM arrived in New York to represent the country at the UNGA, along with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq. In an X post, PM said that in his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir and Palestine issues while also presenting the country’s perspective on global matters.

The earlier post also said that he will participate in high-level events held on the sidelines of the UNGA session, which include an important meeting of the United Nations Security Council, a high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event related to climate action.

Meanwhile, Trump at UNGA gave an almost hour-long speech criticising the UN for its failed efforts to stop wars ,including in Gaza and Ukraine. He also linked India and China to the Ukraine war s,saying that both countries are funding it by purchasing oil from Russia. He also reiterated his claims of stopping ‘seven wars’ and his desire to be awarded Ntheobel Peace Prize.