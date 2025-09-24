Donald Trump tears into UN in fiery speech, mocks ‘bad escalator, teleprompter’: 5 takeaways

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave a fiery speech during his first UN General Assembly appearance since his White House comeback. Trump accused the world body of failing to help him as he tried to broker peace deals, including in Gaza and Ukraine. He also criticised the UN, saying that the two things he got from the UN are “a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter” Donald Trump also criticised the UN for failing to get involved in what he claims are seven wars that he has ended.(Getty Images via AFP)

His roughly hour-long speech was both grievance-filled and self-congratulatory as he used the platform to applaud his second-term achievements and claim that some of his fellow world leaders' countries were “going to hell."

Criticised UN

Trump sharply criticised the UN for their inaction, saying it was filled with “empty words” that “don’t solve wars.” He also questioned the purpose of the UN and said that even though it has great potential, “it's not even coming close to living up to that potential.” Early in his speech, he claimed that the two things he received from the UN were a malfunctioning teleprompter and a broken escalator, referencing the earlier incident when the escalator abruptly stopped as he and Melania entered the UN.

Afterwards, Trump also assured that the U.S. remained “100%” supportive of the global body despite his earlier criticism. Trump lambasted the UN for "funding an assault" on Western nations, before turning his fire on his supposed allies in Europe. "Your countries are going to hell," he told European leaders.

Trump also criticised the UN for failing to get involved in what he claims are seven wars that he has ended.

Trump reiterates Nobel Prize claim

In his speech, Trump reiterated that his claims of ending seven wars since he returned to office and expressed his desire to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. “Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Prize, but for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless wars,” Trump said in his address.

Links India, China, to the Ukraine war

He also linked India, China to the ongoing war in Ukraine by saying that both the nations are primary funders of war by “continuing to purchase Russian oil.” He also urged European nations to increase sanctions on Russia and those who buy from it, including some countries in Europe. Talking about using tariffs to put a stop to the Ukraine war, he said, “a very strong round of powerful tariffs… would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly”.

On Gaza statehood

On Gaza, a subject that has dominated the UN summit, Trump called recognition of a Palestinian state by US allies, including France and Britain, a "reward" to Hamas for "horrible atrocities” by the armed group, in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Dramatic shift on Ukraine-Russia war

Trump also addressed Russia’s war in Ukraine, once again threatening to hit Moscow with “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the table to end the war. He waited until after the speech and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce a dramatic shift in his position on the war: He said he now believes Ukraine, with the help of NATO, can win back all territory lost to Russia.