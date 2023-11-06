Donald Trump's lawyer told ‘control your client’ in New York trial: ‘Listen…’

As former US president Donald Trump testified in the trial of New York state’s lawsuit accusing him of inflating his net worth to get better terms from banks and insurers in order to get better terms from banks and insurers. Donald Trump is publicly testifying for the first time in any of the many cases currently against him.

Donald Trump New York Trail: Former US president Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court.(AP)

The New York lawsuit accuses him of inflating his worth by as much as $3.6 billion and has been brought up by Attorney General Letitia James as a civil case owing to which Donald Trump could not decline to testify.

The 77-year-old is expected to be questioned for several hours by a lawyer from Letitia James’s office. Last week, Donald Trump sharply criticized the judge, Arthur Engoron, on social media, calling him a “disgrace". His lawyers also pressed the idea that the judge’s longtime law clerk is biased. Meanwhile Arthur Engoron ordered Donald Trump’s lawyers to stop speaking about his staff. The judge has already fined the former US president $15,000 for violating a similar order.

In the courtroom, a sharp exchange erupted when Donald Trump responded to questions about his statement of financial condition by insisting that properties whose values he’s accused of inflating were actually undervalued.

“I became president because of my brand,” Donald Trump said while the judge warned him against editorializing and asked his lawyer Christopher Kise, “Can you control your client?”

“The former and soon-to-be chief executive of the United States understands the rules," Donald Trump's lawyer said while the judge shot back, “But he doesn’t abide by them.”

Donald Trump said on his asset values, “They just weren’t a very important element in banks’ decision-making process. and we’ll explain that as this trial goes along, as this crazy trial goes along."

The judge told Donald Trump to “just answer the questions, no speeches” while his lawyer defended his responses.

