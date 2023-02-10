Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram restored

Published on Feb 10, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024.

Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
Reuters |

Meta Platforms Inc has restored former US President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on Thursday, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta in January said it would lift Trump's suspension "in the coming weeks" and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.

Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

Topics
donald trump
