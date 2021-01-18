IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump's farewell planned for Wednesday morning ahead of Joe Biden's oath
world news

Donald Trump's farewell planned for Wednesday morning ahead of Joe Biden's oath

The event is scheduled for 8 am at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital, where the outgoing president will make his departure aboard Air Force One for Florida.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:59 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

White House officials are planning a farewell ceremony for Donald Trump as he leaves Washington on Wednesday morning for the last time as president, according to a copy of the invitation seen by Bloomberg News.

The event is scheduled for 8 am at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital, where the outgoing president will make his departure aboard Air Force One for Florida. Invitations have been circulated to supporters, including former administration officials and other backers, asking them to arrive by 7:15 am.

Trump has decided to skip the January 20 inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, at the US Capitol, becoming the first living US president in more than a century to choose not to attend the regular exchange of power. Trump will instead be at his Mar-a-Lago resort as the incoming president is sworn in at noon that day.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Some White House aides will be on the South Lawn for the lift-off of the presidential helicopter with Trump aboard, though the attendance will be limited. Strict security measures throughout downtown Washington and especially near the White House will make it too difficult for outside guests to access the campus.

Trump’s decision not to attend the inauguration was announced on Jan. 8 by the president, two days after a mob of his loyalists ransacked the Capitol in a riot that left five people dead. An unprecedented security cordon now encircles the heart of the nation’s capital in the wake of that attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.