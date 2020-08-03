e-paper
Donald Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

Donald Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

US. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a September 15 deadline.

Aug 03, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(AP photo)
         

US. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a September 15 deadline.

The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft’s chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%.

