e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / World News / Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

Trump, who is in Florida for the holidays, had just finished thanking service members from each branch of the military via satellite when he was asked about North Korea.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2019 10:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Palm Beach
President Donald Trump attends a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the mIlitary at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
President Donald Trump attends a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the mIlitary at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.(Photo: AP)
         

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present” such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

The president was asked what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test.

The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

The North has said that its “Christmas gift” to the United States will depend on Washington’s actions.

Trump, who is in Florida for the holidays, had just finished thanking service members from each branch of the military via satellite when he was asked about North Korea. He opted for a wait-and-see approach.

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know.”

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit between Trump and Kim fell apart.

A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

In New York, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric was asked whether Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a message for Kim John Un on Christmas Eve regarding a “Christmas gift.”

“Our message is to the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to resume working‑level talks with the United States. Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete denuclearization and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Dujarric said.

tags
top news
New ACB affidavit in irrigation scam puts Pawar clean chit under cloud
New ACB affidavit in irrigation scam puts Pawar clean chit under cloud
CBI takes over Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO and 20 others
CBI takes over Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO and 20 others
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka in UP?
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka in UP?
Exclusive: Navdeep Saini reveals how he got his 1st scalp, T20 WC ambitions
Exclusive: Navdeep Saini reveals how he got his 1st scalp, T20 WC ambitions
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
‘Priyanka and Rahul live petrol bombs’, says Haryana minister Anil Vij
‘Priyanka and Rahul live petrol bombs’, says Haryana minister Anil Vij
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news