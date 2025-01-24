Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US President Donald Trump signs order to create cryptocurrency working group

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2025 02:19 AM IST

The crypto advisory council will guide digital asset policy, assist Congress with crypto laws, and support establishing Trump's proposed bitcoin reserve.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order to create a cryptocurrency working group, fulfilling a campaign promise after he courted cash from digital asset companies pledging to be a "crypto president."

U.S. President Donald Trump(AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump(AP)

The crypto advisory council is expected to advise on digital asset policy, work with Congress on crypto legislation, help establish Trump's promised bitcoin reserve and coordinate between agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Treasury, Reuters previously reported.

While presidential advisory councils are not a new concept, there has never been one dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On