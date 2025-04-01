Trump’s tariffs to be effective immediately after roll out on April 2: White House

The White House on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs will take immediate effect after they are announced Wednesday. US president Donald Trump.(Reuters)

“My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow. They will be effective immediately, and the president has been teasing this for quite some time,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

Trump on April 2 plans to roll out tariffs on global trading partners during an event planned for 4pm in the White House Rose Garden, according to Bloomberg.

“The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades,” Leavitt told reporters at the White House. “It’s time for reciprocity and it’s time for a president to take historic change to do what’s right for the American people.”

On Sunday, Trump had said that the tariffs he plans to impose will apply to “all countries”.

“You’d start with all countries, so let’s see what happens,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He has also dubbed April 2 – when he would unveil reciprocal tariffs – as “Liberation Day”.

When asked which nations would be affected by the tariffs, Trump said,“I haven't heard a rumour about 15 countries, 10 or 15…Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about. We've been talking about all countries, not a cutoff."

Trump had insisted his tariffs would be more "generous" than those levied against the United States.

"The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America over the decades," Trump had said.

"They ripped us off like no country has ever been ripped off in history and we're going to be much nicer than they were to us. But it's substantial money for the country nevertheless."