‘Donald Trump,’ a rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice, thanks to its viral fame. The buffalo, known for its distinctive blond tuft, was spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention, a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday, May 27, per Reuters.

‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo won't be sacrificed on Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh, thanks to its viral fame(X)

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Authorities intervened after the nearly 700 kg (1,543 lb) buffalo was sold for ritual slaughter. They cited security concerns after a ⁠surge of public interest ahead of the festival.

Home Minister ​Salahuddin Ahmed demanded that the buffalo not be slaughtered. He also ordered that the buyer be refunded and the buffalo be moved to the national zoo in Dhaka.

Read More | Bangladesh’s ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo becomes viral sensation: 'It is very calm by nature'

"At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the ​buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and ​the unusual level of public interest," a ministry official said.

‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo’s viral fame

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{{^usCountry}} It was supposed to be a routine Eid purchase, but the buffalo quickly went viral after videos surfaced. Crowds gathered at the farm, and visitors even traveled from far away to see the buffalo with its unique blond fringe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was supposed to be a routine Eid purchase, but the buffalo quickly went viral after videos surfaced. Crowds gathered at the farm, and visitors even traveled from far away to see the buffalo with its unique blond fringe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The animal was sold based on live weight at around 550 Bangladeshi taka per kilogram, which pushed its value into several lakh taka. Many noticed how the buffalo’s blonde hair resembled the hairstyle of US President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The animal was sold based on live weight at around 550 Bangladeshi taka per kilogram, which pushed its value into several lakh taka. Many noticed how the buffalo’s blonde hair resembled the hairstyle of US President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The buffalo’s videos and photos were widely circulated across Facebook, TikTok and local media, turning it into a social media sensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The buffalo’s videos and photos were widely circulated across Facebook, TikTok and local media, turning it into a social media sensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said that the animal was named by his younger brother, who could not help but spot a humorous resemblance with the US President. Mridha said that the buffalo is unusually gentle, and needs frequent feeding and regular baths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said that the animal was named by his younger brother, who could not help but spot a humorous resemblance with the US President. Mridha said that the buffalo is unusually gentle, and needs frequent feeding and regular baths. {{/usCountry}}

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Most cattle in Bangladesh are dark, and Albino buffaloes are very rare. This is what made ‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo a standout during the ​peak Eid livestock season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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