Donald Trump ‘threatened to bomb Oman’ over Hormuz deal with Iran: Report

United States President Donald Trump had threatened to “bomb” Oman because he was unhappy over the country's proposed deal with Iran over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press, cited two regional officials as saying. Neither US nor Oman authorities issued any immediate statement on the claims.

Trump had on Monday threatened to bomb Oman if the country, he said, gets in the way of Washington's blockade of Iranian ships. (AP Photo)

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This came even as Iran announced it was close to a deal with Oman on managing shipping traffic through the waterway, saying they were working on a joint statement for the same.

Trump had on Monday threatened to bomb Oman if the country, he said, gets in the way of Washington's blockade of Iranian ships in Hormuz. “If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump told Fox News journalist Trey Yingst, referring to ongoing talks between Oman and Iran on control of the strait.

He further said Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender," according to Yingst's post on X on his interview with the president.

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Trump admin conveys disagreement on Iran-Oman proposed deal

{{^usCountry}} The officials, cited by AP, said the Trump administration had conveyed its opposition to Oman regarding parts of the yet-to-be-announced deal, including the joint Iranian and Omani management of the exit route out of the passage that’s critical to global supplies of oil and natural gas. The officials said they were briefed on America's position and how the administration views Oman's position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials, cited by AP, said the Trump administration had conveyed its opposition to Oman regarding parts of the yet-to-be-announced deal, including the joint Iranian and Omani management of the exit route out of the passage that’s critical to global supplies of oil and natural gas. The officials said they were briefed on America's position and how the administration views Oman's position. {{/usCountry}}

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Washington allegedly believes Oman has not been tough enough in its negotiations with Iran, and is specifically unhappy over Oman's acceptance on collection of voluntary fees from vessels, even if the charges are related to security and maritime environmental protection, officials cited by AP said.

Also Read | Iran sets MoU deadline for US, warns of escalation in Hormuz, West Asia if diplomacy fails: Top points

On Tuesday, the US President claimed that Hormuz was “open and operating”, adding that no talks were scheduled with Iran even as the 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran ended earlier this week. “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated,” he said.

‘Don’t think they behaved very well': Trump on Oman

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Trump on Monday told reporters at the Oval Office that Oman had not “behaved very well”, but did not go into specifics. “I don’t think they behaved very well, but we’d handle them very easily just like we do others,” the Wall Street Journal cited the US President as saying.

While Trump did not clarify his statement, for weeks, Oman had been seen by US as a country which could be helpful in negotiations with Iran. However, the US deal with Tehran is now nowhere near conclusion, and Oman is currently in talks with Iran to allow more commercial traffic in the waterway.

While US officials have said that this could relieve pressure on the global energy market and higher domestic gas prices, there is still concern that Oman could aid Iran in brokering a nuclear deal more favorable to Tehran, feeding Trump’s anger, according to WSJ.

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