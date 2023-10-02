Donald Trump used 'inaccurate' financials, New York says as fraud trial begins

Donald Trump went on trial for fraud in a civil case against him and his family business. In his opening statement, Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in state Attorney General Letitia James' office, said that Donald Trump described his finances to banks and insurers in a "materially inaccurate way" for a decade.

Donald Trump New York Trial: Former US president Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court.(AP)

Before entering the courtroom, Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said, "This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time. We have a great company. I built a great company. It's tremendous. It's got some of the greatest real estate assets in the world. And now I have to go in before a rogue judge."

Calling the judge who is Black, "racist," Donald Trump alleged, yet again, that the case was a part of the larger political vendetta against him.

The trial comes just a week after Justice Arthur Engoron, who presidents over the case, found Donald Trump, his elder sons and 10 of his companies liable for fraud as he sought at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against their business.

Donald Trump faces several legal headaches as he campaigns to retake the White House in the 2024 election. Earlier, he became the first sitting or former US president to be criminally charged as he is under indictment in four separate cases. These include charges in Florida over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office, in Washington DC over his efforts to undo his loss in the 2020 elections, in Georgia over moves to reverse election results and in New York over hush money payments to a porn star.

