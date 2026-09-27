'Don't go back like this': Khawaja Asif's ‘threat-like’ gesture to Afghan journalist draws backlash | Video

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif has faced criticism on social media over a gesture he made while responding to an Afghan woman journalist who questioned him about Pakistan's ties with the Taliban and its position on the treatment of Afghan women.

Asif interrupted the journalist and did not directly answer the question. (X@khybereena)

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The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The journalist asked Asif what message Pakistan had for the Taliban over its policies towards Afghan women and why Islamabad had not challenged those policies when the Taliban were considered friends.

What did the journalist ask?

"What's your message to the Taliban now? To change their policy towards Afghan women? Why at the beginning, Pakistan didn't teach them that," the journalist asked, according to a purported video of the incident shared on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Asif interrupted her and did not directly answer the question. He then pointed towards her attire and said, "Don't go back like this over there. They will... otherwise they will..," while moving his hand across his neck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asif interrupted her and did not directly answer the question. He then pointed towards her attire and said, "Don't go back like this over there. They will... otherwise they will..," while moving his hand across his neck. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The gesture drew criticism from social media users, who interpreted it as implying that the journalist could be killed if she returned to Afghanistan.

Users also criticised Asif and the men beside him for laughing after his remarks. They said the journalist had raised a serious question about the Taliban's policies towards Afghan women and Pakistan's position on them.

Pakistan carries out strikes in Afghanistan

The incident comes amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

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Pakistan on early Thursday carried out what it described as precision aerial and drone strikes at 10 locations across Afghanistan. Information Minister Atauallah Tarar said the strikes were conducted in response to drones launched from Afghanistan a day earlier.

According to Dawn, Tarar said the targets were locations allegedly used to launch and store drones. He described the strikes as “deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate and strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan”.

Afghanistan has warned Pakistan of "dire consequences" over the strikes, describing them as blatant aggression.

Afghanistan condemns Pakistani strikes

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said four Afghans were killed in what he described as the latest "criminal aggression".

"In this criminal aggression, four of our fellow Afghan compatriots have been martyred. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns these blind and cowardly attacks in the harshest terms, considering them a flagrant violation of all principles, a blatant aggression, and a crime," Mujahid said.

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Cross-border hostilities have continued between the two neighbouring countries, with Pakistan carrying out military action, including aerial strikes, in Afghanistan.

(Wih inputs from ANI)