‘Don’t think you should be talking to me directly’: Nvidia boss Jensen Huang on second affair question

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is at the centre of a controversy over his affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, had another affair with an executive who reports to him, according to a report by the New York Times.

Both Kimberly Powell (L) and Jensen Huang are married to other people. (X/@NVIDIAHealth/AFP)

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Five company employees, under the condition of anonymity, told NYT that Huang's extramarital relationship was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

Huang, Powell seen together at Nvidia conference

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As per two Nvidia employees, Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell were reportedly caught on video being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose in March, during a company conference. Neither HT, nor NYT has seen the video.

When contacted by phone on Wednesday by the Times and asked about his relationship with Powell, Huang responded, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” before hanging up.

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{{^usCountry}} Nvidia declined to comment, while Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia declined to comment, while Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. {{/usCountry}}

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The company's code of conduct instructs employees to avoid situations that could create “conflicts of interest’, including those involving ‘personal relationships”. The company also states that it promptly investigates “allegations of misconduct”. Both Huang and Powell are married to other people.

Bystander who recorded video was asked to sign an NDA

Powell attended Nvidia's annual developer conference, GTC, in San Jose in March, where she reportedly spoke about how AI could help drive breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. Her presentation also featured cartoon illustrations of Huang.

During the conference, Nvidia executives were at a nearby hotel, where Huang and Powell were reportedly seen behaving affectionately. A bystander captured the interaction on their phone, according to three people briefed on the incident.

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Huang's security personnel spotted the bystander recording and took the person aside, the sources said. They then asked the individual to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Nvidia shares tumble amid scrutiny over CEO Jensen Huang

The latest allegation adds to the scrutiny surrounding Huang's affair with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies have reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia's shares plunged on Wednesday as investors weighed the possibility of the company operating without CEO Huang.

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The stock fell as much as 10% in postmarket trading in New York, with losses deepening after the Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to oust Huang. The development comes after Huang admitted on Sunday to having an affair.