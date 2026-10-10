Who was Dr. Alexander Aslani? Celebrity plastic surgeon shot dead inside Marbella clinic

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Alexander Aslani was gunned down inside his clinic in Marbella, Spain on October 7. Spanish police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting.

Spanish police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Aslani was fatally shot inside his Marbella clinic. (Instagram| Alexander Aslani)

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Authorities believe the suspect is an 18-year-old Swedish national. He was arrested on Thursday, a day after the killing, according to Spanish media reports cited by People.

Investigators are still trying to establish a motive. Among the leading theories are a dispute involving a dissatisfied patient and the possibility of a contract killing. Police have not announced any charges or publicly identified the suspect.

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Who was Dr. Alexander Aslani?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Alexander Aslani, 57, was one of Spain’s best-known cosmetic surgeons and the founder of Cirumed Clinic Marbella. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Alexander Aslani, 57, was one of Spain’s best-known cosmetic surgeons and the founder of Cirumed Clinic Marbella. {{/usCountry}}

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He built an international reputation over more than three decades in aesthetic surgery, specializing in advanced facial procedures and body contouring.

According to Cirumed’s website, Aslani performed more than 7,000 Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures during 16 years of specialized practice. The clinic describes the operation as one of its most requested treatments.

His work attracted patients from across Europe and beyond. He also built a significant online following, with more than 200,000 Instagram followers, according to El País.

Spanish media reported that Aslani was recognized as Spain’s best plastic surgeon in 2016.

His celebrity clientele reportedly included British television personalities. UK broadcaster LBC reported that he had treated The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims, Big Brother UK alum Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and Love Island UK contestant Hannah Elizabeth.

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Following news of his death, Horgan-Wallace shared a photograph with Aslani on Instagram. In her caption she wrote, "dr._aslani My friend,” and added a broken heart and love heart emoji.

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What happened at the Marbella clinic?

According to Spanish media, the shooting happened at around 6 pm local time on Wednesday inside Cirumed Clinic Marbella.

Police say a masked gunman entered the clinic and allegedly shot Aslani multiple times in the head at close range before fleeing.

His wife, who also worked at the clinic, reportedly raised the alarm and called for help.

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Emergency responders found Aslani still alive and attempted life-saving treatment. However, he later died from his injuries. His body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Málaga for an autopsy.

According to El Mundo, detectives are examining whether another individual helped plan the attack and assisted the alleged gunman.

One major line of inquiry centers on a dissatisfied patient.

Police sources told the Spanish media that investigators are reviewing reports of previous complaints involving cosmetic procedures.

Hours before the shooting, a client allegedly sent messages expressing dissatisfaction with a cosmetic treatment and demanded an immediate refund. The client also made explicit threats.

Investigators are questioning the arrested suspect to determine whether the killing was connected to that dispute or whether it was a premeditated contract attack, according to Sur and El País.

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