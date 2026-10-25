Driverless monorail train hits fallen crane in Brazil, debris crashes onto busy road

A driverless monorail train reportedly collided with a fallen construction crane in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, October 24, sending debris flying onto a busy road below. The crane operator was injured in the incident.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Footage of the collision that is making rounds on social media showed the crane lying near the elevated railway track as the approaching train moved towards it. The train struck the fallen crane. As a result of the collision, parts of the wrekage fell on to the busy road below where traffic was plying. Cars on the road had a narrow escape as the debris fell on an empty path of the road.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
The footage captured the wreckage falling onto the busy avenue as traffic continued to move beneath the railway line.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
According to WION, the incident occurred on Line 15-Silver, along Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello in São Paulo's Vila Prudente area, in the city's East Zone.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
According to WION, the incident occurred on Line 15-Silver, along Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello in São Paulo's Vila Prudente area, in the city's East Zone.
There were no fatalities, and all passengers aboard the train escaped unharmed. The crane operator sustained injuries and was rescued by emergency personnel, according to media reports. The operator's condition was not disclosed.
News18 reported that the train was operating without a driver when it struck the crane. The train was unable to brake in time after encountering the obstruction on the tracks.
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.