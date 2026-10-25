Driverless monorail train hits fallen crane in Brazil, debris crashes onto busy road

A driverless monorail train reportedly collided with a fallen construction crane in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, October 24, sending debris flying onto a busy road below. The crane operator was injured in the incident.

The train struck the fallen crane, with the impact sending parts of the wreckage over the edge of the elevated track. (X/@TwilightDewy)

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Footage of the collision that is making rounds on social media showed the crane lying near the elevated railway track as the approaching train moved towards it. The train struck the fallen crane. As a result of the collision, parts of the wrekage fell on to the busy road below where traffic was plying. Cars on the road had a narrow escape as the debris fell on an empty path of the road.

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The footage captured the wreckage falling onto the busy avenue as traffic continued to move beneath the railway line.

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{{^usCountry}} According to WION, the incident occurred on Line 15-Silver, along Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello in São Paulo's Vila Prudente area, in the city's East Zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to WION, the incident occurred on Line 15-Silver, along Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello in São Paulo's Vila Prudente area, in the city's East Zone. {{/usCountry}}

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There were no fatalities, and all passengers aboard the train escaped unharmed. The crane operator sustained injuries and was rescued by emergency personnel, according to media reports. The operator's condition was not disclosed.

News18 reported that the train was operating without a driver when it struck the crane. The train was unable to brake in time after encountering the obstruction on the tracks.

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The circumstances that led to the crane falling onto the railway tracks remained unclear. Authorities had not issued a statement on the incident or its cause.