Rare drone ‘terrorist’ attack on Russian capital, Moscow blames Ukraine

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2023 12:18 PM IST

"All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing "minor" damage and no serious injuries, mayor of the Russian capital said, as per news agency Reuters. "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Some residents were being evacuated, the statement added while Russia's RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow's Profsoyuznaya Street were being evacuated.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said that several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow. However, it was not immediately clear who launched the drones.

Reuters reported quoting several Russia's Telegram messaging channels which claimed that four to 10 drones were shot on the outskirts of Moscow and in its immediate region.

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of the "terrorist attack", saying it had intercepted all of the eight Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow.

"This morning the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack with drones on targets in the city of Moscow. Eight drones were used in the attack. All of the enemy drones were downed," the ministry said.

