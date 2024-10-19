Drone from Lebanon targets Netanyahu’s residence; Israeli PM safe, spokesperson confirms

The Israeli military reported that a drone crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday, striking the town of Caesarea. Local media said the drone was targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP)

The military confirmed that the drone "hit a structure in the Caesarea area" without causing any casualties.

Netanyahu safe: Spokesperson

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu later confirmed that the drone was launched toward his home in Caesarea, Reuters reported. It added that Netanyahu was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

The Israel Defene Force reported that two other drones were intercepted, and warning sirens sounded in Glilot, north of Tel Aviv, as a result of the incident. However, the military later ruled out a drone attack in that area.

The IDF stated that it is investigating the incident.

ALSO READ- Gunshot in head, finger chopped: What Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shows

Drone attack follows Israel's claim of major victory after killing Hamas chief

The attack comes just days after Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind Hamas' October 7, 2023, assault on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, was killed in a gunfight with Israeli forces on Wednesday following a year-long manhunt. His death was officially announced on Thursday.

ALSO READ- How did Israel track down and kill Yahya Sinwar, its 'enemy no. 1'?

Sinwar's death will not halt 'Axis of Resistance': Iran's supreme leader

On Saturday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Sinwar's death will not stop the "Axis of Resistance" and that Hamas will endure.

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not stop advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei stated. "Hamas is alive and will remain alive."

ALSO READ- North Korea sends troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, says Seoul. First video surfaces

The "Axis of Resistance," built over years with Iranian support, includes Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthi movement, and various Shi’ite groups in Iraq and Syria, all opposing Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East.