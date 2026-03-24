Dubai, UAE news LIVE: 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs engaged in UAE as Iranian attacks continue

"The UAE air defence systems engaged 7 ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs launched from Iran," the official statement read.

The latest interception adds to the staggering volume of fire directed at the country since the beginning of hostilities. The Ministry detailed the cumulative impact of the conflict, stating, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1789 UAVs."

The ongoing military operations have resulted in a rising human toll, with the Ministry reporting casualties among both service members and the public.

"These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, the deaths of 6 civilians, and injuries to 161 people ranging from minor to severe," the statement noted.

UAE's diplomatic engagements

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy.

He also received France's minister of the armed forces and veteran affairs Catherine Vautrin, with whom he discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence affairs and their shared commitment to strengthening them within the framework of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.

Oil prices

Oil prices dropped about 8 per cent on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would postpone any military strikes against Iranian power plants for five days and cited constructive talks to resolve hostilities in the Middle East, hours before a deadline that threatened to escalate the four-week-old war.

Brent futures fell $8.92, or 8.0 per cent, to $103.27 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate lost $7.17, or 7.3 per cent, to $91.06.

Extreme price changes in recent weeks — Brent closed at its highest since July 2022 on Friday — boosted the historic or actual 30-day futures volatility of both crude benchmarks to levels not seen since April 2022.