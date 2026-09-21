Dubai declares 10-day mourning after death of UAE PM's brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, confirmed the death of his younger brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Monday. In an official statement, the Dubai government declared a period of mourning for 10 days.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, died at the age of 76 on Monday morning. (Dubai media office)

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Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, died at the age of 76 on Monday morning. The reason for his death has not been specified

“With hearts steadfast in faith in the decree and destiny of God, the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai—may God protect him—mourns the forgiven one, by the permission of God Almighty, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has passed to the mercy of his Lord this morning, Monday,” read the official statement issued by the UAE PM's office.

The statement added that an official mourning period will take place over the next 10 days, and all flags will be lowered in Dubai for the same.

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{{^usCountry}} In a personal tribute to his brother, the UAE PM hoped that al Maktoum had been "granted a place in Paradise and that his family and loved ones would find patience and solace." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a personal tribute to his brother, the UAE PM hoped that al Maktoum had been "granted a place in Paradise and that his family and loved ones would find patience and solace." {{/usCountry}}

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“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother. You are now with our Lord, the Most Generous, the Almighty. You are gone from our sight, Ahmed, but never from our prayers or our hearts," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence, also mourned his uncle's death.

"Today, we lose a dear one from our family, and we bid him farewell with hearts faithful in God's decree and destiny. Sheikh Ahmed will remain in hearts, memory, and prayers, and we ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to make him dwell in the expanses of His gardens, and to inspire us and the people of Dubai and the Emirates with patience and solace. Indeed, to God we belong, and to Him we shall return," he wrote on X.

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