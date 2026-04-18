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Dubai police arrest Irish crime gang boss Daniel Kinahan on organised crime charges

Kinahan was named as one of three leaders of Kinahan Organised Crime Group by the United States in 2022 when it offered a $5 million reward for their arrest.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 02:45 pm IST
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Dubai police have arrested alleged Irish crime gang boss Daniel Kinahan on charges of organised criminal activity, a law-enforcement source said on Saturday.

A law-enforcement source confirmed the man was Daniel Kinahan.(Dubai Police HQ via AP, File)

Dubai police said in a statement on Friday that they had "arrested an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country," but did not name Kinahan. A law-enforcement source confirmed the man was Daniel Kinahan.

The arrest happened on Wednesday and followed the receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities, the Dubai police said.

Also read | Dubai real estate deals drop 24% in Q1 amid US–Iran war; April shows signs of recovery

Kinahan was named as one of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group by the United States in 2022 when it offered a $5 million reward for their arrest.

 
dubai police
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Dubai police arrest Irish crime gang boss Daniel Kinahan on organised crime charges
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