Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie

A spokesperson for Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London.(AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday.

In a black-and-white photo of themselves, the couple sat near a tree with Harry’s hand placed under Meghan's head as she lies on his lap with her hand resting on her bump.

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.

Harry and American actor Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

A few days ago, the duchess won a privacy claim against a newspaper over the publication of a personal letter to her estranged father.

