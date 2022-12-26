Dutch PM apologises for Netherlands’ role in slave trade, King says this

The Dutch government issued an apology for the Netherlands' contribution to 250 years of slavery last week. The apology was welcomed by Dutch King Willem-Alexander in his Christmas address who called it the "start of a long journey".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: China's ‘largest incursion’ in Taiwan yet to air defence zone: 8 points

After prime minister Mark Rutte apologised for the involvement of the Dutch in slavery practised in its former colonies, calling it a "crime against humanity", the King said, “Nobody today bears responsibility for the inhumane acts that were inflicted on the lives of men, women and children.”

"But by honestly facing our shared past and recognising the crime against humanity that is slavery, we lay the ground for a shared future - a future in which we stand against all modern forms of discrimination, exploitation and injustice. The apology offered by the government is the start of a long journey,” he added.

Read more: Russian troops working 'round-the-clock' on new air defence positions: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 16th and 17th centuries, the “Golden Age” of the Netherlands empire was funded by bringing 600,000 Africans under the slave trade. Most of the slaves belonged to South America and the Caribbean. The Dutch government also said that it will be holding various commemorative events in 2023 and a fund worth $212 million has been announced for social initiatives.

King Willem-Alexander said that the issue will remain in the attention of the royal family and they will also take part in the events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail