Russian troops working 'round-the-clock' on new air defence positions: Report

Russians troops are working "round-the-clock" at new anti-aircraft missile system positions, it was reported. This comes as the troops attempt to defend themselves against missile and air strikes by Ukraine, Russian Interfax reported citing the defence ministry. The report added that crews of the S-300V systems were "mastering new position areas" of the Russian long range surface-to-air missile systems.

"The air defence units of the Western Military District continue to serve in the new position areas on combat duty around the clock," the agency cited the ministry as saying, Reuters reported. Additionally, Interfax reported that the S-300V battery is capable of tracking a target at a distance of up to 204 km (127 miles) and at an altitude of up to 30 km (18.6 miles).

This comes as Russian forces bombarded many towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day while Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations. Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman frontline, and in Zaporizhzhia hit nearly 20 towns, Ukraine's top military command said.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Vladimir Putin said in an interview.

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Vladimir Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge that it was Russia that did not want talks.

“Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens. Russia doesn't want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted.

