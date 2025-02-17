Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EAM Jaishankar meets former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi

ANI |
Feb 17, 2025 09:49 PM IST

 S Jaishankar met former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak in Delhi. Jaishankar said he appreciated Sunak's support in strengthening India-UK relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak in Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

Jaishankar said he appreciated Sunak's support in strengthening India-UK relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Nice to meet former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1891414059045585046

Earlier in the day, Sunak along with his family visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty and his two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. Sunak warmly waved at people who had gathered there to catch their glimpse.

Earlier on Saturday, Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members. Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

In the visitors book, he wrote, "A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you.".

His wife, Akshata Murty, also cherished the experience and wrote, "A memory for the ages".

Former PM Sunak, who is in India, had previously witnessed the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2. He watched the match along with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy.

https://x.com/RishiSunak/status/1886099572037927134

In a post on X, Sunak stated, "Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law." (ANI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On