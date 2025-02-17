EAM Jaishankar meets former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

Jaishankar said he appreciated Sunak's support in strengthening India-UK relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Nice to meet former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1891414059045585046

Earlier in the day, Sunak along with his family visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty and his two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. Sunak warmly waved at people who had gathered there to catch their glimpse.

Earlier on Saturday, Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members. Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

In the visitors book, he wrote, "A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you.".

His wife, Akshata Murty, also cherished the experience and wrote, "A memory for the ages".

Former PM Sunak, who is in India, had previously witnessed the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2. He watched the match along with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy.

https://x.com/RishiSunak/status/1886099572037927134

In a post on X, Sunak stated, "Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law." (ANI)