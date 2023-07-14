Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Mexico's Chipas coast

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Mexico's Chipas coast

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 14, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude struck near the coast of Chipas in Mexico on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences confirmed the quake. (Representative Image)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

(More details will be updated.)

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.

It is also advised not to use candles, matches and put all fires out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
mexico earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP