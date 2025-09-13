Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka east coast

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. (REUTERS File)

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)