Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka east coast

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 08:35 am IST

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. (REUTERS File)
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. (REUTERS File)

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka east coast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On