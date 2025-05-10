Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Pakistan
May 10, 2025 02:18 AM IST
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 1:44am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The latest tremor comes after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)
