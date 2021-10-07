Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
world news

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers
It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.(AFP)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:38 PM IST
AP | , Tokyo

A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude 6.1 shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

NHK public television showed a sign hanging from the ceiling in its office swaying violently. Power lines shook in Tokyo's Suginami district.

“Shinkansen” super express trains in and out of Tokyo were temporarily halted, NHK said.

Video taken in the busy downtown districts of Shibuya and Shinjuku showed cars moving and people walking on the streets as usual.

New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Pfizer Covid vaccine for children may be rolled out? US official answers

Nobel Literature Prize: Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins award

China-US talks: Joe Biden, Xi Jinping likely to meet virtually before year-end

Group claims they have identified ‘Zodiac Killer’; DNA needed for confirmation
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP