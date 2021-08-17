Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:06 AM IST
File photo for representational purposes

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

