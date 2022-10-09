Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits central Greece

A 5.0-magnitude undersea earthquake early Sunday struck central Greece with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The National Observatory of Athens said the tremor hit at 1:02 am local time (2202 GMT) at a depth of 12.7 kilometres (8 miles) in the Gulf of Corinth, about 100 kilometres west-northwest of Athens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tremor was felt in the Greek capital but also in the Peloponnese region.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra, many injured

Greece is highly susceptible to earthquakes, being situated on several geological fault lines.

Two people died on the island of Samos in October 2020 from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea that also killed over 100 people in the coastal Turkish city of Izmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON