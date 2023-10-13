Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Philippine capital, local authorities warn of possible damage

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Philippine capital, local authorities warn of possible damage

AFP |
Oct 13, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manila at 8:24 am (0024 GMT).

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook buildings in the Philippine capital on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of possible damage and aftershocks.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook buildings in the Philippine capital on Friday. (Representative file image)

The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manila at 8:24 am (0024 GMT) and sent office workers fleeing from their buildings.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake us geological survey philippines
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP