Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Philippine capital, local authorities warn of possible damage

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook buildings in the Philippine capital on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of possible damage and aftershocks.

The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manila at 8:24 am (0024 GMT) and sent office workers fleeing from their buildings.

