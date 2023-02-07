Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes eastern Turkey region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Read more: Turkey, Syria earthquake: Nerve-chilling videos show magnitude of destruction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON