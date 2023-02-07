Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes eastern Turkey region

Published on Feb 07, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Turkey 5th earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.

Turkey 5th earthquake: Children sit in a shopping cart near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

