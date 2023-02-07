Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes eastern Turkey region
Published on Feb 07, 2023 01:38 PM IST
Turkey 5th earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.
Reuters |
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Read more: Turkey, Syria earthquake: Nerve-chilling videos show magnitude of destruction
The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics