Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes eastern Turkey region

Published on Feb 07, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Turkey 5th earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.

turkey earthquake
