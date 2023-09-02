News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region

Sep 02, 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 142 km (88 miles) (iStock)

The quake was at a depth of 142 km (88 miles), GFZ said.

Saturday, September 02, 2023
