Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Russia's Kamchatka coast

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the east coast of the Kamchatka region in Russia on Tuesday. A shallow earthquake, like the on in Russia, is more dangerous as it is more prone to aftershocks.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake was at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles). A shallow earthquake is more dangerous as it is more prone to aftershocks.

The earthquake struck 1650 km east of Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur at around 2:07 PM local time on Tuesday (7:37 AM IST). The EMSC reported another tremor of magnitude 5.3 just eight minutes after the first one and then a third of magnitude 4.5 soon after that.

This comes days after three powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia’s Far East on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, as reported by news agency AFP.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 5.0, was followed by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake at 07:07 UTC, located 151 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of 8.7 km, according to the USGS.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the region at 06:49 UTC, around 144 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of 20 km. Following this stronger quake, the USGS issued a warning that hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre in the Pacific.

This is the same region where Tuesday's tremors have been felt.