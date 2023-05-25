Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude strikes off border between Panama and Colombia

Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude strikes off border between Panama and Colombia

AP |
May 25, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Panama’s civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in the provinces of Darien, Panama, Guna Yala and West Panama.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor was felt in some parts of Panama’s capital, but not in others.(iStock)

There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage in the nearby areas, which are not densely populated.

The USGS said the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama. The epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). An aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 followed about 10 minutes after the original quake.

Panama’s civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in the provinces of Darien, Panama, Guna Yala and West Panama. “There is no report of effects,” it said.

The temblor was felt in some parts of Panama’s capital, but not in others.

The region shaken is home to the Darien Gap, a sparsely settled area of dense jungle that is a primary land route for migrants heading north out of South America. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have passed through in recent years.

earthquake us geological survey
