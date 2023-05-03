Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Papua New Guinea

Reuters |
May 03, 2023 02:12 AM IST

Papua New Guinea earthquake: The quake was 16 km (10 miles) west-northwest of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea.

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck the New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was 16 km (10 miles) west-northwest of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea. (Representative Image)

The quake was 16 km (10 miles) west-northwest of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea and estimated at a depth of 112 km EMSC added.

