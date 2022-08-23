Earthquake shakes west Indonesia; no immediate reports of damage
A strong undersea earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island late Tuesday, causing residents to panic, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
The magnitude 6.0 quake was centered 117 kilometers (72 miles) south of Pagar Alam city in South Sumatra province at a depth of 59 kilometers (36 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
Witnesses said many residents ran out of their homes to higher ground, but later received text messages saying there was no danger of a tsunami.
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.5 and said it was too deep to trigger a tsunami.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines.
In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
-
Bangladesh to reduce working hours for schools, banks to battle energy crisis
Schools in Bangladesh will close an additional day each week and government offices and banks will shorten their work days by an hour to reduce electricity usage amid concerns over rising fuel prices and the impact of the Ukraine war. The reduced hours take effect Wednesday. In Bangladesh, most schools are closed on Fridays, but now will also close on Saturdays, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said Monday.
-
Worst heatwave since 1961 poses a ‘serious threat’ to autumn grain production: China
China's ongoing heatwave, the country's longest, most intense and covering the widest landmass since 1961, has posed a “serious threat” to the autumn grain production and the situation is severe, a joint statement from multiple Chinese ministries and departments said on Tuesday. China's National Meteorological Center has continued to issue red alerts for high temperatures, the most severe warning in China's four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, on Tuesday, the 12th consecutive day.
-
Twitter removes rape video of Ukrainian woman posted by Italian leader
Twitter removed on Tuesday a video of a Ukrainian woman being raped by a migrant in an Italian city that was posted by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is leading the race to become Italy's next prime minister. There was no immediate response from Meloni. Police have confirmed his arrest and said the man was being detained as the investigation continued. The incident was videoed by someone in a flat overlooking the street.
-
Pfizer seeks approval of updated COVID vaccine booster against new variants
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon for updated boosters for adults.
-
I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak
Britain's prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak said he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India. “We know the UK-India relationship is important. We represent the living bridge between our two countries,” he said, in response to a question about bilateral ties from CFIN co-chair Reena Ranger.
