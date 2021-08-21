Economy, security: As Baradar arrives in Kabul, Taliban finalise governance plan

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the second-in-command in the Taliban, arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with leaders regarding setting up the new government. It is a week the insurgent group took over Kabul emerging as the triumphant ruler of the country, though they are yet to be recognised by the world.

Mullah Baradar will delegate responsibilities to commanders and will meet former government leaders, local militia commanders, policymakers, religious scholars etc., Reuters reported.

What has been decided so far?

> The financial crisis will be a huge challenge for the Taliban rule and it has been decided that separate teams will be set up to deal with internal security and financial crisis.

> Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management, a Taliban official told Reuters.

> A tripartite committee has been set up in Kabul to address the media and their concerns. "It will be attended by a competent member of the cultural commission of the Islamic Emirate, member of the Federation of Journalists and Media Institutions and a competent representative of the Kabul Police Headquarters," Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said.

> Earlier, it was said that a council will rule the country under Islamic law.

> There will be no democracy as democracy has no base in Afghanistan, but people will enjoy their freedom as granted by Sharia law.

> Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has said.

> Afghan soldiers and pilots will be asked to join the Taliban army.

Challenge of financial crisis for Taliban

The International Monetary Fund has decided to withhold its financial aid to Afghanistan as the country is amid a leadership authority. The Taliban can neither get access to Afghanistan's cash and gold stocks as those are held by the United States.

Delay in announcing Taliban government. Why?

Reports said the Taliban are in no hurry to put their government in place until the United States completes its withdrawal process. A report quoting a former Afghan official said, the Taliban had agreed to not "do anything" until the US evacuates all its people. This was a part of the agreement, the former official said.

(With agency inputs)