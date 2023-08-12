Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eiffel Tower cordoned off for few hours after receiving bomb alert

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023 07:04 PM IST

After a few hours, the bomb alert was lifted.

France's iconic Eiffel Tower on Saturday was closed down for visitors as a precautionary measure after receiving a bomb threat, a French police source told news agency Reuters. All three floors of the tower have been evacuated.

A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

The body which runs the site, SETE, said a team of bomb disposal experts and police were surveilling the area including a restaurant at one of the floors. “ It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which, however, is rare,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

The alert was lifted a few hours later.

Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world.

There is a police station right at the south pillar of the tower. Authorities carry out video surveillance and visitors' security checks before they are allowed to enter into the premises.

paris eiffel tower bomb threat
