Eight injured in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport: Report

Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 04:25 PM IST
A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 targeted Abha airport, wounding some eight people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in neighboring Yemen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours.(AP File Photo)

At least eight people were wounded on Monday in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane, Saudi state TV reported.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said earlier that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Abha International Airport.

Shrapnel was scattered in the vicinity of the airport, the coalition said.

Ekhbaria TV said a second armed drone was intercepted, but debris wounded eight people and damaged a civilian airplane inside the airport. It did not give further details.

The Houthis did not claim responsibility for the attack, but the Iran-aligned group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis.

