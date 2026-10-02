El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai after flydubai incident

Israel's flag carrier El Al said it was forced to cancel repatriation flights Friday from Dubai which it had planned due to flydubai suspending service to Tel Aviv following an in-flight attack.

Regular El Al services from Dubai to Tel Aviv remain scheduled from Sunday, with all seats booked into the coming week. (Reuters)

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El Al said that Emirati authorities had not given landing permission for the two special flights which had been announced late Thursday.

"As soon as approval is received from the authorities, we are prepared to carry out the special flights to Dubai and return the Israelis home as soon as possible," El Al said in an online notice.

Deep Dive Why did El Al cancel flights for Israelis from Dubai after the flydubai incident? El Al canceled the flights because Emirati authorities did not grant landing permission for the special flights arranged for repatriation after flydubai suspended its service. What actions were taken by El Al following the flydubai co-pilot incident? El Al stated they are prepared to carry out special flights to bring Israelis home as soon as they receive approval from the Emirati authorities, despite the cancellation of scheduled flights. What measures are currently in place regarding flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv after the flydubai attack? Following the incident, flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv are still scheduled starting Sunday, but all seats are booked for that week, and new security protocols are being discussed amid concerns for passenger safety.

An El Al spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that the two flights scheduled Friday were cancelled with no new date set.

El Al flights are still scheduled from Dubai to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday, with the airline notifying passengers that all seats are taken into the coming week.

Also read: Israeli airline El Al says will run flights to return Israelis from Dubai

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{{^usCountry}} The transportation ministry said that Israel could not go ahead with the special flights "due to the need to complete the necessary preparations and coordination" with security authorities in the United Arab Emirates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transportation ministry said that Israel could not go ahead with the special flights "due to the need to complete the necessary preparations and coordination" with security authorities in the United Arab Emirates. {{/usCountry}}

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El Al is selling tickets on the one-way repatriation flights for $249 each. The flights come during a heavy travel season for Israelis due to the holiday of Sukkot.

Dubai has become one of the top destinations for Israelis since the United Arab Emirates in 2020 normalised relations with Israel and began forging close economic ties.

Many Muslim-majority countries forbid entry to Israelis.

A co-pilot on Wednesday attacked the pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv and aimed to crash the plane, according to Israeli authorities.

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Israeli passengers said they overpowered the assailant and other pilots on the plane took over, diverting the aircraft to Saudi Arabia.