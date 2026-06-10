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El Niño emerges in Pacific, raising heat and crop risks

El Niño is characterized by a warming of the Pacific Ocean that alters global weather patterns, which can damage crops and strain power grids.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 11:45 am IST
Bloomberg |
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El Niño has formed across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for months of droughts, floods and temperature fluctuations that will threaten communities worldwide along with agriculture and energy.

Drone view shows a hose lying near a well on a paddy field, as the government urged farmers to immediately replant their plots, responding to the erratic forces of weather for a possible prolonged dry spell linked to El Nino.(REUTERS)

The climate phenomenon, identified by the Japan Meteorological Agency, is the first since 2023 — and could be one of the strongest on record. The El Niño event is expected to intensify in the coming months, and become very strong later in the year, persisting into at least December, according to the JMA.

El Niño is characterized by a warming of the Pacific Ocean that alters global weather patterns, which can damage crops and strain power grids. Even before the declaration, its impact has been felt across various regions, from a delayed start to the Indian monsoon to a temporary halt to Peru’s fishing season.

Also Read: 'Godzilla' El Nino incoming? How the powerful weather pattern could impact the USA

Also Read: 80% chance of El Nino forming between June and August, warns World Meteorological Organisation

The Atlantic hurricane season could also be impacted. Atmospheric changes associated with El Niño typically increase wind shear across the basin, making it harder for tropical storms and hurricanes to develop.

That doesn’t guarantee hurricanes and tropical storms won’t strike the US, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Early forecasts from academic institutions, commercial forecasters and government agencies generally called for about 14 named storms this year, roughly in line with the long-term average.

What concerns many industry and weather observers is that this year’s El Niño may grow into a “super” event. For the US, El Niño is identified by monitoring the temperature levels in the Pacific Ocean, most commonly in a region known as Niño 3.4.

Also Read: With El Nino signals emerging, PAU experts calls for climate-smart farming in Punjab

The threshold for El Niño used by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is when the sea surface temperature exceeds the long-term average by at least 0.5C (0.9F) for five consecutive overlapping three-month periods.

 
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