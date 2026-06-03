80% chance of El Nino forming between June and August, warns World Meteorological Organisation

There is an 80% chance of an El Nino developing between June and August, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Tuesday, a grim portent for the world’s climate in general and India’s monsoon in particular. WMO warns of 80% chance of El Nino developing between June and August (AFP)

El Nino is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which typically lasts between nine and 12 months. The system plays havoc with global temperature and rainfall patterns and increases the risk of extreme weather.

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What to expect in India? In India, an El Nino is associated with a weaker monsoon and harsher summer.

The El Nino which is currently taking shape will be moderate and could even be strong, said the update, a possibility that will raise alarm bells in India, which is already staring at a weak monsoon.

The possibility that El Nino conditions will develop until at least November is “near or above 90%”, said the agency.

“The science is clear: El Niño is arriving on our doorstep in the coming months with 90% certainty. The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

“El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world. Impacts will hit even harder, travel even farther, and cross borders with devastating speed. The only effective response is climate action equal to the crisis – ending the addiction to fossil fuels, accelerating the shift to renewables, protecting the most vulnerable, and delivering early warning systems for all,” he added.