PMC to review water cuts amid El Nino concerns

PUNE: Even though the dams supplying water to Pune currently have slightly more water than they did at the same time last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to review the city’s water situation amid fears of a weak monsoon due to the El Nino effect. A meeting will be held on Friday to assess the available water stock in the dams and discuss future water management strategies, including the possibility of controlled water cuts if rainfall remains below normal. Pune, India - July 16, 2018: Water release from Khadakwasla Dam in Pune, India, on Monday, July 16, 2018.(HT PHOTO)

According to civic data, the dams supplying water to Pune (Khadakwasla dam system comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams) had around 5.64 TMC water storage on June 2 last year, while the current storage stands at nearly 5.87 TMC. Officials said Pune requires nearly 1.5 to 1.65 TMC water every month. Officials clarified that there is no immediate decision on water rationing but the administration is keeping all options open to ensure water availability in the coming months. The final decision will be taken after reviewing rainfall forecasts, actual rainfall in June, and the overall water levels in the reservoirs.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief engineer of PMC’s water supply department, said, “There is enough water available in the dams and regular water supply is continuing across the city. In areas facing shortages, water tankers are being provided. Tanker demand has increased by nearly 50 this year. We are closely monitoring the monsoon situation, and further decisions will be taken after Friday’s review meeting.”

Water planning affected by delay in Canal Advisory Committee meeting

According to water resources department officials, the delay in holding the Canal Advisory Committee meeting has disrupted water planning for both Pune city and nearby rural areas.

Usually, the Canal Advisory Committee meeting is held in November or December under the chairmanship of the district guardian minister to decide water allocation for drinking and irrigation purposes. This year however, the meeting could not take place due to election-related restrictions and administrative delays.

Meanwhile, water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil approved water releases for summer irrigation with nearly 7 out of the planned 9 TMC water released for farming since February 18.

Earlier, the water resources department had suggested a 15% water cut for Pune. However, the PMC has not yet reduced the city’s water supply. Earlier, former mayor Manjusha Nagpure announced that there would be no water cut till the end of May.

PMC targets nearly 2 TMC water savings in four months

PMC currently draws around 1,560 million litres of water every day from the Khadakwasla dam system to meet Pune’s needs. Officials estimate that the city uses nearly 1.65 TMC water every month.

If water cuts are implemented, daily water usage could come down to around 1,200 to 1,300 million litres. This would reduce monthly consumption to nearly 1.3 TMC.

Water resources department officials said that such a reduction could help save nearly 450 million cubic feet of water every month, allowing the city to conserve almost 2 TMC water over the next four months.

Kiran Deshmukh, executive engineer of the water resources department, Khadakwala division, said, “The PMC has already been advised to use water carefully. The decision on water cuts will be taken by the civic administration. This year, the available water storage may have to last till the end of August instead of July.”