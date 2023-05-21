Nine dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium during football match: Report

Nine people were killed in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, AFP reported quoting police.

El Salvador Stadium: Nine dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium, police said. (Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine," the National Civil Police posted on Twitter.

"several" injured people, including at least two in critical condition and were being taken to nearby hospitals, police informed. The stampede may have occured after fans tried to enter the stadium in the capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail