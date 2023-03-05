Electricity restored in Kenya after hours of nationwide power outage

Authorities of Kenya Power said that electricity has been restored to some parts of the country affected by a nationwide blackout on Saturday and added that they are working on bringing it back to the remaining areas, the DW news reported.

"Initial reports indicate that the outage was caused by a fault that occurred on the Suswa-Loyangalani high-voltage power transmission line," the power utility said in a statement.

The country's sole electricity distributor said power was restored to Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru and the electricity had also returned to at least one part of the capital Nairobi according to reports.

The company buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

Read more: China forecasts 5% growth for 2023, budgets $224 billion for defence

DW News reported that although widespread blackouts are relatively common in East Africa's biggest economy, they do not usually affect the whole country of 53 million people.

Later that month, three senior managers at Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence.

Similarly in Mid-February also a blackout occurred in Kenya across the whole country.

According to the power distributor, the affected areas experienced 8-hour power outages due to planned routine network maintenance.

Among the areas affected by the planned routine network maintenance in Nairobi included South BS/Centre, Mariakani estate, Kenol, Elimu Sacco, Part of Golden gate, Balozi estate, Mater hospital, Highway secondary school, KIMC, and South B police station.

Additionally, areas in Gacharage were also affected including parts of Ruaka between Gacharage and Ndenderu Junction, National Oil Ndenderu, Shell Ndenderu, Banana, and adjacent areas.