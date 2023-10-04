Elephant Toothpaste Experiment leads YouTuber 'IShowSpeed' to seek medical care

YouTuber "IShowSpeed" is known for his attention gathering videos in which he performs various activities including playing games , doing science-based activities etc. On Tuesday, he performed the Elephant Toothpaste Experiment which ended in disaster for him as he had to be hospitalised. IShowSpeed streamed the activity on his YouTube channel. The video of it, has gone viral on social media.

YouTuber 'IShowSpeed' while doing the elephant toothpaste experiment(YouTube/@IShowSpeed)

Elephant Toothpaste Experiment is a scientific process which involves a chemical reaction. The process requires hydrogen peroxide, a solution of water and soap and yeast as main ingredients. Yeast acts as a catalyst in the chemical reaction in which oxygen molecules are released from hydrogen peroxide whose chemical formula is H2O2. The released oxygen molecules mix with the solution to form a foam known popularly as "elephant toothpaste". The reaction also generates lot of heat.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media platforms including YouTube and X(formerly Twitter) and reacted to the activity. They also expressed their worry and concern for IShowSpeed's health.

"I hope he is okay, apart from the joke all the things he is going through and still trying to give us quality content is amazing..... Hope he is okay........," commented one fan.

"Hope he’s doing okay," wrote another user.

"Sometimes doing anything for the views isn’t worth it," commented another person.

"Looks like lShowSpeed learned the 'elephant' part of the experiment the hard way! Wishing him a speedy recovery and some less explosive experiments in the future!," posted a fourth person.

